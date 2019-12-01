Popular

This HP laptop for $450 would make a great Cyber Monday gift for a non-gamer

This entry-level laptop is a good Cyber Monday deal if you don't care about gaming.

Most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen so far are pushing top-end hardware, but what if you don't care about gaming and just want a solid laptop? If that's you, this HP's Pavilion 15z Touch is worth considering. It's on sale for $450, making it one of the cheapest laptops around.

For the price, you can't expect to get graphics processing that makes sense for someone who plays a lot of games, but it'll be fine for low-spec 2D games like Slay the Spire or Hearthstone, or playing older 3D games.

The core of this laptop is an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4 cores and 8 threads clocked at 2.1GHz to 3.7GHz, and Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics. Even though this is an integrated GPU, the Vega 8 is much better than the Intel variants at this price point. For comparison, the Vega 8 is about twice as fast as UHD 630.

The Pavilion 15z touch sports a 15.6-inch display, and as you can probably guess from the name, also is a touch screen. The HD (1366x768) resolution sucks, though for $50 more, you can bump that up to a Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) panel. That's pretty much required in our book.

The bad news ends there, though. This laptop also has a generous 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (which you can also upgrade). By no means a Cyber Monday deal for the ages, but this is a good deal on a cheap laptop nonetheless.

