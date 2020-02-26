This GeForce RTX 2060 Super is down to a new low of £380 on Amazon

This GPU is a great choice if you can't quite justify the expense of an RTX 2070, and you get the same processing power.

The graphics card is probably the most important component in any gaming PC and you'll want to make sure you choose carefully if you're thinking of upgrading. Of course, grabbing a new graphics card is never cheap but right now you can get this GeForce RTX 2070 Super for £379.98 on Amazon. That will net you a realistic savings of around £30 which, while not quite the advertised £70, is still a pretty good deal on one of the best graphics cards on the market.

And while there are better GPUs available, this can still hold its own with most modern games. The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2060 Super EVO, offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a 1680MHz boost clock speed (1500 base), and real-time ray tracing.

This particular model is factory overclocked and boasts two powerful Axial-tech fans to ensure your system stays cooler during those more strenuous gaming sessions. It's powerful enough to handle some games at 4K, too, making this a good choice if you're thinking of pairing it up with a 4K monitor.

