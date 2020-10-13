This gaming laptop with an 8-core Ryzen CPU and RTX 2060 is on sale for $800

Today is a good day to be in the market for a new piece of hardware, and if you have not done so already, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals in effect right now. Incidentally, you will not find this specific gaming laptop included. Not because it's a sour deal—just the opposite, it's a fantastic price for the configuration—but because Best Buy has the better price right now.

Amazon's annual Prime Day event motivates other vendors to offer discounts of their own, and in this case, you can score an Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop with a Ryzen 7 4800H processor (8C/16T, 2.9GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache) and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU for $799.99. That is $200 below the list price.

Compared to the $1,300 configuration Dave reviewed for us in April (which we consider the best mid-range gaming laptop), this particular build is toned down a bit. It has a 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD instead of 16GB and 1TB, respectively. And since there is no mention of the refresh rate, we can assume it is using a 60Hz screen instead of 144Hz.

These are fair trade offs for the money. That said, the first thing I'd do is look to upgrade the RAM by adding another 8GB DDR4-3200 stick. Doing so would cost about $30, which would still keep this laptop in bargain territory.

If you want to spend even less and/or go with an Intel configuration, Best Buy has also marked down a TUF Gaming laptop with a Core i5 10300H processor, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for $599.99 (save $200).