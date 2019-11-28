This Acer Predator 1440p 144Hz G-Sync gaming monitor deal delivers a big saving

Before you begin basting the turkey, metaphorical or otherwise, this morning, consider throwing down your holiday dollars on this stellar gaming monitor. Amazon has an excellent deal on an Acer Predator 27" 1440p premium gaming monitor for $380, almost half the regular retail price, and $120 lower than best price we've seen it listed at. Note that the sale only lasts until the end of the day, so don't wait until you're on the leftover sandwiches if this is one you want.

The Acer Predator XB271HU is a 27" 1440p IPS panel display with a refresh rate of 144HZ (overclockable to 165Hz) and response time of 4ms. Design-wise, it has all the luxuries you want in a high-end monitor—4 USB 3.0 ports, a pair of speakers, VESA compatibility and even a headset hook. The monitor pivots and tilts every way you need it to, ideal if you want a second screen in portrait mode to glance at Twitter while you play, though I'm not sure you need to see Tweets of Baby Yoda gifs at 144HZ. I kid, of course you do.

The XB271HU model uses an IPS panel, which means you get vibrant colors and excellent viewing angles. What makes the Acer Predator series of monitors one of our favorites (and why it's usually on our best gaming monitors list) is the ton of extra features you don't normally expect from monitors in the $300-400 price range. For instance, GameView provides an on-screen refresh rate and black level adjustments. It also uses Nvidia's G-Sync and ULMB tech to avoid screen tearing and reduce motion blur. Those who suffer from frequent eye strain or fatigue from long gaming sessions will also appreciate all the eye care features like a blue-light filter or comfy view settings.

Reminder: This deal only lasts today, but we'll have plenty of Black Friday PC gaming deals throughout the week.