This 1TB SSD is going for a low $246

It was not that long ago when adding a 1TB capacity solid state drive to your system would cost an arm and a leg. While pricing per gigabyte and terabyte is still not on par with mechanical hard drives, the situation has improved a great deal over the past year or so. Case in point, Newegg is selling a 1TB SSD from Adata for $246.

Adata's Ultimate SU800 1TB drive is on sale for $266, though you can knock $20 off the price by applying promo code EMCSRGRB5 at checkout. That works out to about a US quarter per gigabyte.

This drive has consistently offered one of the better bang-for-buck ratios. It uses 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory paired by an SMI controller to deliver sequential read performance of up to 560MB/s and sequential write performance of up to 520MB/s. Both of those get smoked by newer M.2. form factor drives that tap into the PCIe bus (NVMe), but for gaming, you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference.

You can grab the 1TB Adata Ultimate SU800 SSD here.

