These excellent Corsair headphones are £38 off at Amazon UK

Corsair has been turning out high quality peripherals and prebuilt PCs since the '90s, and its high quality Void Pro RGB wireless headset is currently at the lowest price we've ever seen it on Amazon in the UK, a mere £66.79 (all the way down from £104.99). The Void Pro's headline feature is the way it's able to simulate full 7 .1 Dolby Surround Sound, but it also delivers high quality audio and comfortable, plushly padded cans. Like the vast majority of gaming headsets currently flooding the market, it also comes a unidirectional, noise cancelling microphone and RGB lighting, if you want to highlight your peripherals when you're streaming Apex Legends, or generally just want to show off to your friends (or foes).

The Void Pro is a steal at under £70, and the wireless connectivity makes it incredibly handy for gaming on the go or for a living setup that practically necessitates cordless peripherals. And if you're a Corsair enthusiast, you'll be pleased to hear it's fully configurable through their iCue software, so you can sync up lighting across all your Corsair accessories.

