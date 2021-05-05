There's already a mod to turn Lady D into Thomas the Tank Engine

Resident Evil Village modders got up early this week, I guess. The game's not even out yet and already the demo has been modded to add Barney the Dinosaur, and that's not all. Lady Dimitrescu is no longer the internet's favorite tall vampire lady, thanks to modder Crazy Potato, who has given her the terrifying face of Thomas the Tank Engine. Just the face, though. Which is kind of worse because it reminds me of the sketches of Thomas showing his entire body inside the train, images that will haunt me forever.

The Count Theodora mod requires you first install the Fully Mod Manager for RE8, as well as a mod to replace the daughters with Lady Dimitrescu so that you can fight her in the demo. Instructions are on the NexusMods page, where Resident Evil Village has its own section already.

The ultimate example of this bizarre subgenre remains the Resident Evil 2 mod that replaces Mr. X with Thomas, although the haunted train's blank stare has also recently appeared in Kingdom Hearts 3, Monster Hunter: World, and Sekiro thanks to the tireless efforts of memelord modders.

