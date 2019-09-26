There's a new Terminator FPS coming this year, and here's a tiny glimpse of gameplay

(Image credit: Reef Entertainment)

Quietly announced earlier this month, Terminator: Resistance is a first-person shooter based on the film series of the same name. Specifically, it's set 30 years after Judgement Day, during the Future War, which is a fairly devastating war constantly alluded to in the films (or at least, the ones that still matter: T2: Judgment Day and the original).

It's developed by Teyon, a studio that hasn't got the best track record (think Rambo The Video Game, which was a rail-shooter released in 2014). But let's not write off Terminator too prematurely: the tiny sliver of gameplay footage provided below looks like it could end up being a serviceable FPS.

Uzi SMG sneak peek... 👀#TerminatorResistance #Terminator pic.twitter.com/VX1wC1ODHBSeptember 25, 2019

According to the game's Steam page, you can play it as a guns-blazing FPS, or take it slow and stealthy. You'll gather scraps to "trade and craft" and there will be skill upgrades to deliberate over. Overall, it sounds like it belongs to a rare breed: a story-focused, singleplayer FPS.

The game releases on November 15. Check out the announcement trailer below: