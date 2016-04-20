Popular

The Warcraft movie has a new trailer

By

Warcraft

The Warcraft movie is hitting cinemas soon, offering an opportunity to immerse ourselves in Azeroth without having to click on anything. That's it embedded above by the way, and as you can see, it's got orcs, lots of vaguely profound war-related aphorisms and some thematically inappropriate electronic music.

The Duncan Jones directed film will arrive in cinemas on June 16. The newest trailer follows another, much shorter one released last month, which also features men and orcs clashing in beautifully rendered CGI environments.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
