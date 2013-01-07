The Walking Dead sold over 8.5 million episodes since release

Zombie sells. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal (via Eurogamer ), Telltale Games co-founder Dan Connors said The Walking Dead adventure series has sold over 8.5 million episodes in total.

Platform-specific breakdowns of Telltale's achievement weren't shared by Connors beyond a quarter of sales occurring on mobile devices such as the iPhone and iPad. The Journal's own number crunch showed a roughly $40 million haul at $5 per episode. Connors also noted that players spent an average of $16 on the franchise, which equates to three episodes out of the season's five.

Connor's plans for Telltale's next projects looks like it'll springboard off The Walking Dead's success, as the studio head expressed interest in " building out a deeper story to a great game franchise" similar in scope to Half-Life or Star Wars.

Can Telltale's lightning strike twice? The Walking Dead's presentation and excellent writing was a refreshing improvement from Back to the Future and Jurassic Park , and we'll have to see if Telltale can live up to the higher expectations it earned with future games, such as its Fables adaptation.