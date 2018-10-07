The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be finished by Skybound Games

Skybound Games, a division of Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment, today announced they've picked up the rights to The Walking Dead: The Final Season from Telltale Games. "Let's wrap up Clem’s story right!" they tweeted. "More details to come soon."

Kirkman, the creator of the original Walking Dead comic series, also brought it up at a panel at New York Comic Con, saying, "We've successfully negotiated with Telltale Games for our company Skybound to come in and see Season 4 of the Telltale game to completion.”

A statement from Skybound quoted by IGN suggests that some of Telltale's former staff will be working on it, perhaps a slight silver lining for employees who were laid off without severance. "Skybound will work with members of the original Telltale team to finish the story in a way the fans deserve", they quoted. "Skybound will continue to update fans on the status of the game on Skybound.com, Twitter, and Facebook."

The second episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season was released last month, shortly after the announcement of a majority closure at Telltale, though it was then removed from sale on digital storefronts. Skybound have published several videogames, including an adaptation of another Kirkman comic, Thief of Thieves.