The Walking Dead: Michonne is "about to sneak up on you"

The Walking Dead: Michonne is a three-episode "mini-series" Walking Dead adventure announced in June by Telltale Games, starring—surprise!—the katana-wielding super-survivor Michonne. At the time, Telltale said the new game would be out in the fall, and as the crappy weather outside my window attests, fall is now upon us.

There's still no hard release date, but Job Stauffer, the "head of creative communications" at Telltale, suggested on Twitter that it'll be coming soon.

Played @TheWalkingDead: Michonne today with the team. Fresh, brutal, and it's about to sneak up on you... Be ready! pic.twitter.com/pF6iADBgPDNovember 10, 2015

To be clear, this is not The Walking Dead Season Three. Stauffer said in a follow-up tweet, that "there will be no news on @TheWalkingDead S3 until, at earliest, after the new Michonne Mini-Series concludes." Telltale has so far released two "seasons" of its Walking Dead adventure, each divided into five episodes, the last of which came out in August 2014. It was, in our estimation, pretty good stuff. We liked the first season just fine, too.