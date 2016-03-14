The Walking Dead: Michonne continues this month

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Michonne, as measured in our February review, did not make a spectacular splash. “I'm happy she's got her own game, it's just a shame the first episode doesn't live up to her,” we wrote, contrasting the powerfully interesting character with the rote, routine experience of the game itself. “Hopefully, that'll change in the next two.” On March 29, we'll find out.

“In Episode 2, 'Give No Shelter,' a daring escape from the floating colony of Monroe sees Michonne, Pete, and Sam running for their lives,” Telltale said in the release date announcement. “An all too brief reprieve is soon shattered; the leaders of Monroe don't forgive and don't forget. With memories of her daughters bleeding ever further into Michonne's blurred reality, her world is becoming increasingly fractured... just at the point when she'll need all of her skills to survive.”

It all sounds perfectly harrowing, but it doesn't really inspire confidence in the likelihood that TWD: Michonne will head off into a new and interesting direction at its mid-point. If anything, it comes off as just another day at the post-zombie apocalypse office, which may be what you're after.

Telltale also put out a “Your Choices” video recapping some of the pivotal moments, and the choices people made, in the first episode. Naturally, it's laden with spoilers, so watch at your own risk.