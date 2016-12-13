Popular

The Surge gameplay trailer shows off Dark Souls-inspired sci-fi combat

RPG by Lords of the Fallen devs still on track for 2017 release.

In this post-Dark Souls world, it's hard to turn your nose up at a title aiming to capture the measured combat style of that series. Deck13 gave it a red hot go with Lords of the Fallen, and now they're doing it again with The Surge, which is a science fiction take on the RPG formula.

The gameplay video embedded below is a satisfying look at how the combat will play out: it's melee, of course, and heavily reliant on stamina management. It's not a wholesale Souls clone though: there appears to be finishing moves, and dodging appears to rule over shields.

Dan Grillopoulos played the game back in March, and seemed impressed. "If the story matches the simple joy of these mechanics and its attractive style, The Surge could surpass its inspirations," he wrote. The Surge is expected to release some time in 2017.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
