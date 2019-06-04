The Surge 2 is coming in September

The Surge 2's release date has appeared on the Microsoft Store. The sequel to the limb-stealing action game will appear on September 24, with preorders netting players an exclusive armour set, weapons and equipment.

Spotted by Wccftech yesterday on the Australian store, it seemed like someone had jumped the gun, though the rest of the regions have since followed suit. You'll be able to pick it up for £50/$60(US).

Here's what the preorder pack contains:

Warren’s most iconic weapon from The Surge: the well-used Cutter

The full-body URBN armor set

The URBN Judgement Axe

The URBN Skimmer Drone

The Lootscan.exe Radar Module

A unique online message icon

The Surge 2 will once again let you beat up enemies and rub salt in their wounds by stealing their mechanical limbs and slapping them onto your own frame. This time you'll be brawling through a city, which Deck13 says features larger and more ambitious level design.

We got a first look at last year's Gamescom, which you can check out below.

The Surge 2 is due out on September 24.