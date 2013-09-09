Popular

The Stanley Parable "almost there", will release next month

This is a news post about a man named Stanley. Stanley was the star of The Stanley Parable , a first-person ambulator mod for Half-Life 2. In it, he was guided through a dark and humorous meta-narrative by an avuncular narrator with an inimitable style. A style that was nevertheless a boon for a lazy writer who needed a pithy way to introduce the news that the game's upgraded, standalone version would be released next month.

"I'm finally at a point where I can tell you with full confidence that the Stanley Parable will be released in October 2013," writes creator Davey Wreden . "We are mere weeks away! Still a lot to do, but man, we're almost there. Almost there. Almost there. Almost there."

There's no exact date yet, but the standalone game - formerly called The Stanley Parable HD Remix - will be appearing on Steam after a successful Greenlight campaign.

For a taste of what to expect, you can find the original mod here . Or you can read Wreden's Helpful Development Showcases , where he imparts important development tips like how to make a door that won't kill the player . Or , you can watch some of the excellent trailers, embedded below.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
