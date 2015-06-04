The Sims 4 to get new neighbourhoods in free Newcrest update

Is your Sims 4 world getting a bit crowded? Not mine; but then, my only real goal is to own a nice chair. If you're a more ambitious player, next week's update should help. It adds a new World, called Newcrest, containing three new neighbourhoods. Rather than force you to evict pre-existing Sims, Newcrest is an empty world. It's a ghost town, only without any actual ghosts. Yet.

Each neighbourhood will contain five empty lots, allowing you to download a new property from the Gallery, or build your own. Or stand forlornly in an empty lot, despairing at the silence. Whatever floats your boat.

Here's a mostly pointless 20 second trailer, because reasons.

Newcrest will be added to The Sims 4 on June 11.