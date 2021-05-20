The Sims 4 goes all Property Brothers with the latest game pack

EA has unveiled the latest game pack for The Sims 4, revealing more details from the recent roadmap provided for the game's next three months.

The Dream Home Decorator pack offers a new interior design career, tasking you with fixing decor disasters and giving spaces a fresh lick of paint. Clients will give you their preferred furniture and styles, while telling you what they're not so keen on.

As well as the standard performance meter seen in careers, interior designers will also have a reputation meter to contend with. Things like staying within budget and listening to the clients' wants and needs will raise your standing, while blowing all their precious simoleons and taking a cheeky bath on the job will tank your rep. "Every interaction impacts your reputation," the game pack's reveal blog reads. "If you want to move up to bigger gigs, that matters."

(Image credit: Maxis)

As always there'll be new build/buy and create-a-sim items. Judging by the trailer, it looks like the build/buy is going for a modern wood vibe. Everything looks pretty versatile which is always a bonus, and I'm sure it'll pair well with the mid-century vibes from Tiny Living Stuff's furniture.

I wasn't too sure about the new pack at first—it seems strikingly similar to one of the many careers offered in The Sims 3's Ambitions pack and I'm still feeling stung by EA's last game pack for The Sims 4. But Dream Home Decorator is looking to be a lot more fleshed out than the architecture career, and decorating spaces is easily one of my favourite things to do.

The Dream Home Decorator game pack is out on June 1.