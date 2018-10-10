The Sims 4: Get Famous expansion will let your Sims become stars

The Sims 4 is getting a new expansion next month called Get Famous that will enable your Sims to—surprise!—get famous. The expansion will add a new location called Del Sol Valley, "home to A-listers, up-and-comers, and everyone in between," with two separate residential areas, a park, a nightclub, and other venues to explore. But if you're not famous yet, you may have to wait (and work on it) to get in.

Sims who take up an acting career will practice their craft, join a talent agency, and stay on top of social media, while working gigs at Plumbob Pictures. "Be transformed in the hair and makeup chair, rub elbows with the director, and act in an award-winning performance," EA said. "Will your Sim risk going big during a scene, or play it safe to get the job done?"

The point of it all? Money. Reap the rewards, flaunt your success, get famous.

Get Famous will also feature "a few special cameos," beginning with Baby Ariel, "a talented real-life singer and social media maven." EA said it will reveal more about the expansion as it gets closer to release, but if you already know you want it you can drop $40 on the preorder at ea.com. It comes out on November 16. If you're looking to fine-tune your Sims experience, check out our guides to the best Sims 4 mods and Sims 4 cheats.