We're still working on our Sims 4 review, but here's a quick look at the first half-hour of play, from creating a family to micromanaging their toilet schedules. Watch as Tyler and Tom M. roughly design PC Gamer's US team, choose a home, customize it for their needs—mostly by adding PCs, naturally—and generate laughter, tears, conversations with the corner of a room, and delicious grilled cheese sandwiches.