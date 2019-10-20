The Sims 4 Discover University expansion is real and coming soon, leak suggests

(Image credit: @CaptureTheCosmo on Twitter)

The long-rumored university expansion for The Sims 4 appears to have been confirmed by a new leak. According to a description on the Xbox One's Microsoft Store, captured by multiple users, the Discover University expansion will allow your Sims to choose between two universities, where they can attend lectures, launch new careers, join school societies and customize their dorm room.

Images taken from the Microsoft Store by Twitter user CaptureTheCosmo point to a December 17th release date for the Discover University expansion, which marries with this video of the store posted on Instagram by user asairi_art_gallery. However, that date might be specific to consoles: previous leaks of a university expansion have suggested a November 15 release date on PC. The Discover University name has remained consistent throughout those leaks.

You can only find the Discover University store page if you're on an Xbox One and in the US, but you might be able to view it outside the region if you change your language settings.

The full description from the store, which you can read here, says that Sims will attend one of two rival schools: the "historical University of Britechester or modern Foxbury Institute". They'll take classes to prepare themselves for later jobs, including a new teaching career, and pull pranks on their rivals. Classes mentioned in the description include biology, computer science, art history and villainy, and the more they attend classes, the better their grades will be.

The expansion will add new extracurricular activities such as juice pong and soccer ball juggling, and university organizations will include robotics, debate, art and a "mysterious secret society". You'll also be able to decorate your Sims' dorm room and dress them for class.

EA is yet to confirm the expansion's existence. Both The Sims 2 and The Sims 3 received university expansions.

Thanks, SimsVIP.