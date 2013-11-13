The Shivah: Kosher Edition announced, remastered adventure coming to GOG and Steam next week

Wadjet Eye Games' rabbinical adventure The Shivah is getting an enhanced edition re-release next week. Called the Kosher Edition, the game features entirely new art and music, and will have presumably been slaughtered in accordance with the proper rituals. It's also being displayed in the shop windows of GOG, Steam, and the Wadjet Eye site , which should mean easy access and enhanced visibility to a great point 'n click.

The announcement release explains the set-up of this Jewish noir thriller:

"Rabbi Russell Stone has grown cynical and bitter as his synagogue's funds and membership dwindle. He's on the verge of packing it in when a congregation member dies under mysterious circumstances, leaving him a large sum of money. Can he accept the windfall and move on? His conscience says no. Step into Rabbi Stone's shoes as he travels all over Manhattan to uncover the truth."

As Wadjet Eye's first commercial game, the original was a little rough. It sill had a great tone, and an investigative puzzle style that felt refreshing at the time. It's a clear precursor to the ideas and atmosphere that would be explored further in the Blackwell series.

The Shivah: Kosher Edition is due out on the 21st of November, and will cost $5.