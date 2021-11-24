The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3060 is £300 off

The Razer Blade 15 is my bae, the yin to my desktop's yang. As someone who needs a portable workhorse that, ideally, can also play a bit of Deathloop when I'm on my travels, it outperforms on every count despite being gorgeous and slim. Sometimes I rub my fingers over the cool CNC-milled aluminium chassis and imagine I'm bonding with my overpowered metal son.

This model of the Razer Blade 15 has a chunky £300 off right now, and while it won't be the most heavily discounted Black Friday gaming laptop deal around, what you're paying for here is the premium experience. This particular model boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Nvidia RTX 3060, all shining out of a 15.6" 360Hz display. It's hard to overstate just how much performance this is packing into such a small size: this will demolish anything you can throw at it and then some for years to come.

There's no better gaming laptop series around, for my money (and it tops our best laptops guide), and when my current model is over the hill I'll be going back to the Razer Blade again. These things are huge investments, but more than repay it.

If you're interested in reading more about the Razer Blade, and why it's such a great choice for a gaming laptop, our full review's here.

