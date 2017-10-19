The PC Gamer Show: Orc bullies, troubling patents, and Visceral Games shut down

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the closure of Visceral Games and the fate of the Star Wars project there, Activision's troubling patent that mixes matchmaking and microtransactions, Tim's orc bully torment, and wrap with our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

