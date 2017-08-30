The PC Gamer Show: the top 100 PC games, Absolver, PUBG AFK problems, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we talk about our time in the Destiny 2 PC beta, kicking ass in Absolver, the PC Gamer Top 100, and PUBG's recent AFK problems before closing with our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

The music from this week's show is from the Oikospiel soundtrack. It's a bizarre videogame collage about labor practices and sound, and it's completely free. Do buy the soundtrack though. Parts one through four are available on developer and composer David Kanaga's Bandcamp page and they're all excellent.

This week's topics:

Thoughts on the Destiny 2 PC beta Ex-Valve writer finishes HL2's story PUBG has an AFK problem GTA 5 gets a battle royale mode We reflect on the PC Gamer Top 100 A fight to the death with Absolver We close with the Twitch chat Q&A

