The PC Gamer Show: Paragon, best of GDC, and more

Every Wednesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live on Twitch. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be taking a look back at the best things we saw at GDC 2016, discussing our time with the Paragon early access build, looking at the possibility of more cross-platform play, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.