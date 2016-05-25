Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Halo 5 Forge, Oculus DRM, and more

The team takes a look at Overwatch's launch, Halo 5 being (sort of) playable on PC, and lots more!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be talking about Overwatch, Halo 5's Forge coming to PC, Total War: Warhammer, the Oculus Rift's new DRM, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Overwatch is officially out!
  3. Halo 5's Forge editor is coming to PC, but not Halo 5.
  4. Total War: Warhammer is here and magical.
  5. Oculus adds DRM to the Rift that ends up backfiring.
  6. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  7. A friendly hug goes terribly wrong.

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

Evan Lahti

Steven Messner

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

