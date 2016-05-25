The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Halo 5 Forge, Oculus DRM, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about Overwatch, Halo 5's Forge coming to PC, Total War: Warhammer, the Oculus Rift's new DRM, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Overwatch is officially out!
- Halo 5's Forge editor is coming to PC, but not Halo 5.
- Total War: Warhammer is here and magical.
- Oculus adds DRM to the Rift that ends up backfiring.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- A friendly hug goes terribly wrong.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .