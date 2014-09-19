The PC Gamer Show episode 6: Due Process, Oculus Rift DK2, and a fond farewell

It's The PC Gamer Show! In episode six, Evan and Tyler play indie tactical shooter Due Process, Andy subjects the office to Cyberspace on the Oculus Rift DK2, and we say goodbye to a friend.

Act I: Evan and Tyler play Due Process with the developers, defending and attacking procedurally-generated rooms with grenades, flashbangs, wall charges, and many, many bullets.

Act II: ( 18:36 ) Andy makes everyone queasy with Cyberspace , an Oculus Rift DK2 theme park ride.

Act III: ( 26:20 ) A fond farewell.

The PC Gamer Show is a new and evolving project for us, and we want your feedback to help make it better. What kind of segments do you want to see? What games should we play and talk about? Who should we have on as guests? What's coming up next?

Shout at us in the comments below, or shoot us an email directly at letters@pcgamer.com. We're listening. And we'll see you in two weeks.