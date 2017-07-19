Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Destiny 2 beta, free Doom DLC, and more

By

The show says a fond farewell with seven different guests.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

Today is Tom's last day at PC Gamer, so we had a longer show with lots of guests as we bid farewell!

This week we'll also be talking about our early impressions of the Destiny 2 PS4 beta, Doom's DLC becoming free, the Oculus Rift's second price drop, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!  

This week's topics

  • Some recent news, including Doom's DLC going free.
  • We look back at what we've been playing recently.
  • Tim and James dive into their impressions of the Destiny 2 PS4 beta.
  • Bo breaks down the state of cryptocurrency mining.
  • We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  • Things get emotional.

Listen: 

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

Chris Livingston

Tim Clark

Bo Moore

Tyler Wilde

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here. 

See comments