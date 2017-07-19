The PC Gamer Show: Destiny 2 beta, free Doom DLC, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

Today is Tom's last day at PC Gamer, so we had a longer show with lots of guests as we bid farewell!

This week we'll also be talking about our early impressions of the Destiny 2 PS4 beta, Doom's DLC becoming free, the Oculus Rift's second price drop, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics

Some recent news, including Doom's DLC going free.

We look back at what we've been playing recently.

Tim and James dive into their impressions of the Destiny 2 PS4 beta.

Bo breaks down the state of cryptocurrency mining.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Things get emotional.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

Chris Livingston

Tim Clark

Bo Moore

Tyler Wilde