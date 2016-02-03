The PC Gamer Show: Best of PAX, The Division, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week, Tom comes back from PAX South and talks about all the awesome games he played, we spent some time with The Division beta, we take a look at the terrible Tales of Symphonia port, and more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. The best of what Tom saw at PAX South 2016. Our impressions of The Division Beta. We discuss the terrible port of Tales of Symphonia. Viewers questions from Twitch chat. James is excited about lots of games.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.