The PC Gamer Show 177: Red Dead Redemption 2 PC, the Destiny 2 new player experience

Now featuring News Quiz: The New News Quiz.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast. You can typically watch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, but our host is between places and seeking decent internet service. For now, catch it at any of the links below. 

On this week's show, Andy Kelly and Fraser Brown from the UK PCG faction join James to talk about the Red Dead 2 PC announcement along with their collective impressions of the game from playing it months ago on a PlayStation 4 (shhh...).

Fraser's also back into Destiny 2 and finding it a bit difficult to navigate, so he and James elaborate and break down how unfriendly Destiny 2 is to new players. The twist: it's somehow still worth the pain.

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Andy Kelly (Twitter)

Fraser Brown (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
