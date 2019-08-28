The PC Gamer Show 173: Control, Man of Medan, nude in Finland, moonshine

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show, the crew talks about moonshine, sauna culture, and getting nude with spaceship nerds on a remote island in Finland. Videogames feature, too, with plenty of talk about Control, Man of Medan, and Steven's international EVE excursion.

