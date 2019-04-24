Popular

The PC Gamer Show 160: Fortnite and crunch, Apex Legends’ longevity, the state of Anthem

Making live games ain't easy.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast.     

On this week's show, we talk about all the indie games we’re catching up on, the report detailing harsh working conditions on Fortnite at Epic Games, the update cadence and longevity of Apex Legends, and the state of Anthem after its latest patch. 

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Steven Messner (Twitter)

Bo Moore (Twitter)

