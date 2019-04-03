Popular

The PC Gamer Show 158: Borderlands 3, Risk of Rain 2, Outward

That's too many guns.

This week, Wes explains how Risk of Rain 2 is a near perfect adaptation of its 2D prequel, Chris walks us through surviving the grounded magical world of Outward, and everyone gives their hottest Borderlands 3 take. The show closes with listener questions, as always.    

This week, Wes explains how Risk of Rain 2 is a near perfect adaptation of its 2D prequel, Chris walks us through surviving the grounded magical world of Outward, and everyone gives their hottest Borderlands 3 take. The show closes with listener questions, as always. 

How to listen:

Note: New episodes might take a few hours to show up on every service.   

Hosts this week: 

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Wes Fenlon (Twitter)

Chris Livingston (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
