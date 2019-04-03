The PC Gamer Show 158: Borderlands 3, Risk of Rain 2, Outward

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week, Wes explains how Risk of Rain 2 is a near perfect adaptation of its 2D prequel, Chris walks us through surviving the grounded magical world of Outward, and everyone gives their hottest Borderlands 3 take. The show closes with listener questions, as always.
How to listen:
Note: New episodes might take a few hours to show up on every service.
Hosts this week:
James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)
Wes Fenlon (Twitter)
Chris Livingston (Twitter)