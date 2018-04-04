The PC Gamer Show 127: PUBG's new map, Fortnite is good, Far Cry 5, and listener Q&A

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show 127, also available on YouTube
Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show, we talk about PUBG's tiny new map, how Fortnite won James over, the changes coming in Dark Souls Remastered, Chris's impressions of the Vive Pro, our collective thoughts on Far Cry 5, and we close with listener questions as always.
