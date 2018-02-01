The PC Gamer Show 117: Steam's strange sex games, Hunt: Showdown, Overwatch League, and listener questions

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our time with the Hunt: Showdown closed alpha and the first weeks of the Overwatch League. Then, for some reason, James puts on a quiz where the guests have to guess which steamy Steam games are real and which aren't. We close with listener questions as always.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Tyler Wilde

Bo Moore