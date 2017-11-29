The PC Gamer Show 112: Destiny 2's XP confusion, the best game music of the year, and listener questions

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the confusion and anger over Destiny 2's XP system before washing away the bad noise with good noise: music. Listen along as Wes and Austin attempt to match the music to the game in a fun reflection on some of our favorite jams of the year. As always, we close with listener questions.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

Austin Wood