The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot is now in closed beta

Start sharpening your arrows and honing your ability to evade spiky, rodent-filled traps of death : The Mighty Quest For Epic Loot beta is now playable for a handful of lucky beta players.

During its E3 press conference today, Ubisoft announced that the humorous dungeon-crawler is now in closed beta. The first batch of invitees can try to pinch other players' loot as well as build their own sprawling castles, ostensibly filled with evil, squawking chickens. And traps. If you aren't in the first wave of participants, you can still sign up at Mighty Quest's website . We rather enjoyed its oddball humor in our preview earlier this year, so we're keen to hear stories from the first players within the free-to-play game's garishly bejeweled dungeons.

