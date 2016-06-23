Popular

The Mighty No. 9 end credits are almost four hours long

By

A popular Kickstarter means a lot of people to thank.

The past year has not gone particularly smoothly for Mighty No. 9. There was the “anime fan on prom night” thing, and the entirely underwhelming launch trailer, and a pre-release livestream that was more of a morose apology than an excitement-filled build-up to the debut of a new game. But this, I actually like, because it's so utterly bizarre: The end-game credits take almost four full hours to scroll by. 

The reason is simply that the Mighty No. 9 Kickstarter attracted more than 67,000 backers, and every last one of them gets a mention. GameXplain posted the whole thing on its YouTube channel: All three hours, forty-eight minutes, and four seconds of it. Backers start appearing at 6:06. Wow. 

I generally sit through videogame credits, for reasons that not even I fully understand, except that these people put a lot of work into making the game I just played and so watching their names go sailing past seems like the least I could do in return. But four hours? Unless Comcept has a fast-forward/rewind option in there somewhere, I don't think I could make it. Pity poor Mighty No. 66,502, who was so looking forward to seeing her name in the credits. I hope she doesn't fall asleep. 

Thanks, Kotaku.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments