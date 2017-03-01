The Mass Effect: Andromeda multiplayer beta has been cancelled [Updated]

As reported last year by Gamespot, Mass Effect producer Fabrice Condominas indicated on N7 Day last year—that's November 7—that a Mass Effect: Andromeda multiplayer tech test would take place prior to the release of the game. Today, however, BioWare said in a blog post about its presence at the upcoming PAX East that the plan has been scrapped.

What about playing some Andromeda multiplayer early on and providing feedback? https://t.co/JMuA2gBhqA #N7DayNovember 7, 2016

"Join us at the BioWare Base (room 2AB) and be one of the first to join APEX and defend our new home in Andromeda. Featuring different character kits each day, this is your chance to try out Mass Effect’s fast-paced cooperative multiplayer on PC," BioWare wrote.

"While we will have live multiplayer at PAX East, there will no longer be a multiplayer tech test for players at home. Thank you to everyone who signed up. We look forward to seeing you in Andromeda."

The BioWare Beacon signup link that Condominas tweeted is still live, and despite Gamespot's report that the tech test appeared limited to either the PS4 or Xbox One, I didn't encounter any such platform restriction when I signed up. Whether that's because it had been intended for the PC as well, or simply due to the fact that the tech test is no longer happening, isn't clear—nor is BioWare's reason for shutting it down.

Update: In response to my inquiry, BioWare sent over the following statement. "Our team worked extremely hard building, testing, and balancing multiplayer, and we ultimately determined that a tech test would not be necessary."