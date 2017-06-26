The Logitech MX Master wireless mouse is down to £48 on Amazon

Wireless peripherals aren't for everyone, but if you just can't stand those cords all over your desk, then they're the way to go. Amazon has a good price on the Logitech MX Master wireless mouse today. Go ahead and check out the deal at £48.

The main unusual feature of the MX Master is the thumb wheel which sits on the side of the mouse. It allows you to scroll side to side as well as up and down with the regular one. On the main scroll wheel, you can switch between click to click and the super fast scroll speeds. Logitech claims you'll get 40 days of power on charge, and that a day's worth of power takes just four minutes to recharge. You can pair the mouse with up to three different devices, and switch between them on the fly by pressing a button.

The price for the MX Master usually goes up and down between £60 and £70, so you're getting a nice chunk of money off at the current price of £48. It's been seen at £42 before, but only during Black Friday's mega sales.

