The Lenovo Ideapad 720S is $130 off right now

If you've been looking for a good budget laptop, this may be the deal for you—both models of Lenovo's Ideapad 720S are heavily discounted right now. The version with a Ryzen 5 CPU is just $599.99, and the Ryzen 7 variant is $699.99. That's $130 off the original prices for both ($729.99 and $829.99, respectively).

Both models of the 720S are equipped with a 13.3-inch IPS anti-glare 1920x1080 display, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB PCIe SSD, a fingerprint reader, and a backlit keyboard. The lower-end version has a Ryzen 5 2500U processor at 2GHz, while the more expensive model has a Ryzen 7 2700U at 2.2GHz.

The Ideapad 720S isn't a good option for PC gaming (unless you're playing older/indie titles), but if you just want something for productivity, the 8GB RAM and 1080p IPS screen are great to have. You can buy it below.

Lenovo Ideapad 720S | Ryzen 5/Ryzen 7 | $599.99-699.99 ($130 off)

