The Last of Us map modded into GTA 5

On this week's Mod Roundup, an enterprising fan of The Last of Us has added a map from Naughty Dog's zombie epic into Grand Theft Auto 5. Also, Fallout 4's quick loot window has been modded into Skyrim for less intrusive scrounging. Finally, XCOM 2 is out and mods have already begun to arrive, including one that lets your soldiers carry a gun that looks like a puppy. Aww.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Quick Loot, for Skyrim

Download link

If you like the loot UI of Fallout 4, something similar has been modded into Skyrim. You can see in the short video above that approaching a container (even if that container is a dead body) brings up a small window and displays a list of loot without opening your entire inventory pane.

The Last of Us, for GTA 5

Download link

The Last of Us never came to PC, but now you can enjoy a bit it in your game of GTA 5. This map approximates the look and feel of the game. With so much vegetation on display, however, the modder recommends having 8GB of RAM to avoid everything lurching to a halt. At the very least, you can look at his work in the video above.

ACORG-47, for XCOM 2

Download link



While we knew there would be official mods for XCOM 2 available at launch, and mod tools arriving with it, we're still pleased a modder managed to get something out on day one. Something very important, as it turns out. Diligent creator JonTerp modded in a gun that looks like a happy little dog. The aliens won't see it coming.

