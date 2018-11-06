The Joker and Harley Quinn are coming to PUBG

PUBG Corp and DC have teamed up to cram The Joker and Harley Quinn into PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, at least as skins. This version of the deranged duo is from the fascinatingly awful Suicide Squad.

So far, PUBG Corp has only announced the pair of skins, which you can see in action in the trailer. The Joker skin is, much like its cinematic counterpart, an acquired taste. Harley also has her trademark baseball bat, however, suggesting that new weapons or weapon skins are also coming.

The collaboration obviously invites comparisons with Fortnite’s Avengers crossover. It introduced a temporary game mode that let players become nasty Thanos, the Mad Titan, and cause a bit of havoc. This one isn't nearly as timely, however, since Suicide Squad came out in 2016, but it perhaps makes more sense than a Justice League crossover. While Suicide Squad was not well received, it was at least considered a box office success, unlike Justice League.

The Joker and Harley will be appearing “soon”, and with winter fast approaching, we’ll hopefully be able to take the skins for a spin on PUBG’s upcoming snow map. Speaking of which, here’s what we know so far about Dihor Otok.