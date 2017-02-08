The historical strategy-RPG Expeditions: Viking will be out in April

Expeditions: Viking, a historical strategy-RPG about leading a fledgling clan of Vikings to power and glory, was originally announced in May 2015 as a sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador. Today, nearly two years later, developer Logic Artists announced that it will be turned loose upon the world on April 24.

As the newly-appointed chieftain of a small Norse village, you must consolidate your power base against rival neighbors, establish trade routes and alliances, and send raiding expeditions to the wealthy British Isles. But this is not an eye-in-the-sky strategy game: Your ax will serve you well, but the power of your words will be just as important.

"Expeditions: Viking features a branching dialogue system that allows the game to manage and react to player choices," Expeditions: Viking producer Ali Emek said. "We initially estimated a word count of 200,000, but we’ve decided to increase it by an additional 80,000 words to provide players with more content and give them more options and choices on how they progress through the story."

Ahead of its release, Expeditions: Viking will be on display at the PC Gamer Weekender, which runs February 18-19 at the Olympia in London. More information about the game is up at expeditionsseries.com.