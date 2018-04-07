The Forest will leave behind four years of Early Access on April 30

After nearly four years in Early Access, survival game The Forest finally has a release date: April 30. As previously announced, the full 1.0 release will be accompanied by a price increase, from $14.99 to $19.99. The full release will also bring with it controller support, new buildings and a long list of performance fixes. Read all about those changes here.

The premise of The Forest is that you're the lone survivor of a plane crash, trapped on an island full of man-eating mutants. You chop down trees for wood, catch fish for food, build shelters and explore a network of underground caves and lakes. Its enemies hit hard, so you won't be able to take on more than a couple at a time, but there's a peaceful mode for those wanting a more relaxed experience.

I haven't played it yet, but I've heard good things about how it's expanded since Andy played it in 2014, especially about its co-operative mode and its solid building system. If you haven't played it in a few years, then it might be worth checking back in to see how it's changed.