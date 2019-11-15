The first liquid cooled Radeon RX 5700 XT looks gorgeous

For the second time in two months, PowerColor has taken to social media to tease its upcoming Radeon RX 5700 XT Liquid Devil graphics card. This time around, however, PowerColor has provided a better look at this beauty.

The first time we caught a glimpse of this card was in September. PowerColor had collaborated with JayzTwoCents, who posted a darkened image on Twitter with the caption, "PowerColor brought gaming enthusiasts one HELL of a card with the Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil...soon they will open the Flood Gates!"

This latest teaser appears on PowerColor's Facebook page. According to the accompanying hashtag, PowerColor plans on unleashing the Liquid Devil variant on Tuesday, November 19.

There's not a whole lot in the way of details—it's unknown what kind of factory overclock might be applied to the card, and there's no mention of price. However, we can clear see the full coverage waterblock comes courtesy of EK. The custom design also sports PowerColor's devilish logo and LED lighting.

As a point of reference, PowerColor's air-cooled Red Devil variant sells for $439.99 (as of right now, before any Black Friday deals come into view). The Liquid Devil will undoubtedly be priced higher, and likely north of $500. But, we'll have to wait and see.

Is liquid cooling on the RX 5700 XT necessary? Probably not, as it's only a 225W card, but if you already have a custom cooling loop, this card should save you some hassle.