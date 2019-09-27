PowerColor is prepping a 'Liquid Devil' Radeon RX 5700 XT for water cooled PCs

(Image credit: PowerColor)

This is completely subjective, but PowerColor arguably makes some of the best looking graphics cards under its Red Devil lineup. It already gave the Radeon RX 5700 XT the Red Devil treatment; now it's teasing an upcoming "Liquid Devil" model that will ship with its own waterblock.

PowerColor tapped JayzTwoCents to post the teaser on Twitter, who noted "PowerColor brought gaming enthusiasts one HELL of a card with the Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil...soon they will open the Flood Gates!"

It's a darkened shot of the card, but if you lighten it up (as the folks at TechPowerUp have done), you can see an "EK" logo on the bottom right corner, essentially confirming it's built by EK (the waterblock, not the card). Have a look...

(Image credit: PowerColor)

We'll have to wait and see what kind of factory overclock PowerColor applies to the Liquid Devil variant. As a point of reference, the air cooled Red Devil 5700 XT sports a 1,610MHz base clock and 1,750MHz boost clock, up from 1,465MHz and 1,725MHz, respectively.

In theory, a liquid cooled card should be able to overclock better than an air cooled one. There are many factors that come into play, however.

There's no word yet on when the Liquid Devil 5700 XT will be available or for how much.