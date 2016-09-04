Popular

The Fall Part 2 teaches you how to ruin the life of a robot butler

By

The penultimate episode of this sci-fi series is a darkly comic tour of consciousness.

The best science fiction doesn’t just follow green people in space with pew-pew laser guns, it burrows under the skin and challenges the way we see humanity in relation to the sciences: technology, biology, and the like. And sometimes it still has pew-pew laser guns. The first episode of The Fall was one of these stories, using adventure game puzzles as a mind-bending framework for exploring themes of AI and consciousness. As a side-scrolling exploration adventure in a long abandoned AI testing facility, it was creepy, smart, and easy to pick up. The Fall Part 2: Unbound, builds on the ideas of the first, but this time, your AI isn’t tied to one robot body. By inhabiting multiple robots with different personalities and purposes, the puzzles and combat have more variety (and morbid human corpse humor) than before.

During my short demo (which you can watch below) I inhabited a soldier AI and fought off a horde of faceless drones in a simple, satisfying rhythm combat game, and I convinced a butler bot that his employers were, in fact, very, very dead. As the middle part of a planned trilogy, Unbound is shaping up nicely, and as far as I can tell, it’s bound to impress.

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
