The Evil Within gets a demo; owners get free copy of Call of Cthulhu

The Evil Within has a few standout chapters that really stuck in my mind, and you're getting one of them for free with a newly released demo on Steam, which gives access to the first three chapters of Tango Gameworks' survival horror. While the first two are fairly short and tutorialy, the third offers a lovely slice of open, tense stealth (you could attempt to blast through it in like five minutes, but you probably won't get far). In a nice touch, you'll be able to carry your save progress over to the full game, should you want to continue.

Now might be a good time to buy if you're interested, as buyers on Steam will receive a free copy of the mostly great Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth for free for "a limited time only", presumably the duration of the Halloween Steam sale. If you already own The Evil Within, you should have received a free copy of Cthulhu on Steam too.

Finally, The Evil Within's season pass is currently going for 50% less than the asking price, although we obviously don't know whether any of the DLC is going to be any cop yet. Two of its three episodes will flesh out the story of the Jennifer Carpenter-voiced Juli Kidman, who has about four lines of dialogue in the main game.

The Evil Within's latest update added 60fps support and gave the option to remove those black bars.